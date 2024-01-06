Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 216 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

