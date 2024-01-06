Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,465 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYI. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $593,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period.

BATS:SPYI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,302 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

