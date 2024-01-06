Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 283,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $219.60.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
