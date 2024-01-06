Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. 378,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.