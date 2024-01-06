Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.39. 1,025,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.