Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.39. 1,025,507 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
