Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 222,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.