Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

