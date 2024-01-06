JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,979,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

