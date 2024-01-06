Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,942 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 224.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.0% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PAA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 2,530,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

