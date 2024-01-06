Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average is $401.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

