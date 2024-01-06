Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,315. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

