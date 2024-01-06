Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 4.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

