BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $2.22. BTCS shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 607,912 shares.
BTCS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.
BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
