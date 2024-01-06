BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.31

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $2.22. BTCS shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 607,912 shares.

BTCS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

About BTCS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

