Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.41. 2,461,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,058. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

