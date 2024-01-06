SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 13.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $24,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

