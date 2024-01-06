Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as low as C$1.99. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 34,150 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$521.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.08 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90. In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.26, for a total value of C$131,951.01. Also, Director James Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$105,358.90. Insiders have sold a total of 359,989 shares of company stock worth $799,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

