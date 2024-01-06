Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.02

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and traded as high as $43.95. Safran shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 247,985 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
