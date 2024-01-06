BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.65

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.30. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 123,952 shares.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.