UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.
UPM-Kymmene Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
