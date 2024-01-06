Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 113,178 shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.