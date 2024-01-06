Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.54

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.67. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 113,178 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 190.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 118.4% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 270,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 146,540 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.