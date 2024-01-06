DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.34

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and traded as high as $98.70. DBS Group shares last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 41,211 shares.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.3729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

