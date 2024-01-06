MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.09

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 39,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.53 million, a PE ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.08.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coking and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

