Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.20

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and traded as high as $51.94. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 2,637 shares traded.

Trend Micro Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.