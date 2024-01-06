YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.17 million and approximately $89,714.29 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00061603 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $88,212.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

