BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $32.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001999 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000107 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $32,800,688.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

