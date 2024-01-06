PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $274.43 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 274,097,477 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 274,097,476.89. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99935076 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $15,149,587.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

