Invesco LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,428. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $575.39 and a 52-week high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,073.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $931.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.