Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,920. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.