Invesco LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Invesco LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 1.1% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $8.27 on Friday, hitting $458.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,071. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

