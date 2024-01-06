CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Raised by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:CF remained flat at $81.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

