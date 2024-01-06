Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 377,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 377,700 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 529,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 127,881 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

KMI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 12,100,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

