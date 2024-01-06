Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

