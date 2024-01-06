Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

