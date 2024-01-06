Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.