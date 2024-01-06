Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

