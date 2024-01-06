iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is JB Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $70,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $144.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

