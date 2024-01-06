Concord Wealth Partners Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $618.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $587.99 and a 200 day moving average of $545.69. The stock has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

