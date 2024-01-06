WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $212.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.69 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

