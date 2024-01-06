757 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CI traded up $7.37 on Friday, hitting $313.59. 1,996,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,287. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.