8,523 Shares in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Energy by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 98,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Vista Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $33.14.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

