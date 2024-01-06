1,758 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

