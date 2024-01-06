American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

