Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

