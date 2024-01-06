BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

