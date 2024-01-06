138,985 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Marathon Oil comprises about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 11,859,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

