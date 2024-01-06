Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 307.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

