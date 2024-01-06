Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.20. 361,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,389. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

