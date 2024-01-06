iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $641.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.