Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

