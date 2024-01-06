Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,219 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock remained flat at $105.31 during trading hours on Friday. 514,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

